Bellevue, WA

How to find fireworks this year in the Puget Sound region

By Isabel Funk, Northwest
federalwaymirror.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 2020 without fireworks, many Washington cities are going forward with their Fourth of July fireworks shows in 2021 while following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Seafair along with the cities of Tacoma, Kent, Federal Way and Kirkland are among those with canceled fireworks displays on the Fourth of July. Bellevue, Everett, Edmonds, Arlington, Snoqualmie, Bellingham, Carnation and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord are all hosting their annual shows.

www.federalwaymirror.com
