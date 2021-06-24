Cancel
Public Safety

David Altenburg Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Identity Theft Charges

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 18 days ago
PORTLAND, MA (STL.News) A Bath man pleaded guilty today in federal court to one count of wire fraud, seven counts of money laundering, one count of transferring property to prevent seizure, and one count of aggravated identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, between...

STL.News

STL.News

