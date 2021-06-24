Cancel
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

ACCESSWIRE
RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has appointed Marcum LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing BDO Canada LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

