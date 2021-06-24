Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company," NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated July 22, 2019 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 9, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant. The Warrants consist of (i) the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "Public Warrants") and (ii) warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock previously held by Oaktree Acquisition Holdings, L.P., the Company's sponsor, that were cancelled and issued or issuable to former stockholders of Hims, Inc. in connection with the Company's business combination that closed in January 2021. As previously announced, in February 2021 all of the outstanding Private Placement Warrants (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) were net exercised.