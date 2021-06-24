Take a tour of Big Sean’s Beverly Hills home (video)
Architectural Digest is welcomed by superstar recording artist Big Sean for a look inside his sleek and spacious Beverly Hills home. The 7-bedroom Mediterranean estate features a music studio, soaring ceilings, and a resort-style backyard outfitted with a limestone swimming pool, heated spa, and a fireplace. Once owned by legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sean purchased the property 4 years ago and undertook an extensive renovation in tandem with L.A.-based firm JSN Studio. A few spots remain just as Slash left them however, like the private nightclub with skull light fixtures.www.cleveland.com