Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Take a tour of Big Sean’s Beverly Hills home (video)

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Architectural Digest is welcomed by superstar recording artist Big Sean for a look inside his sleek and spacious Beverly Hills home. The 7-bedroom Mediterranean estate features a music studio, soaring ceilings, and a resort-style backyard outfitted with a limestone swimming pool, heated spa, and a fireplace. Once owned by legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sean purchased the property 4 years ago and undertook an extensive renovation in tandem with L.A.-based firm JSN Studio. A few spots remain just as Slash left them however, like the private nightclub with skull light fixtures.

www.cleveland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Big Sean
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Seth Green
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Mark Wahlberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Architectural Digest#Mediterranean#Guns N#L A Based#Jsn Studio#Conde Nast#Korean#Shrimp Grits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Take a tour of Cara Delevingne’s L.A. home

Architectural Digest is welcomed by supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne for a tour of her exuberant and fantastically decorated Los Angeles home. Cara went maximal with architect/accomplice Nicolò Bini of Line Architecture to curate a collection of vibes from room to room. “My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods.”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'90s Child Stars: Then and Now

The 1990s was a decade of crushed velvet, rollerblades, grunge and some of the most talented child stars to ever grace our screens. Some ‘90s child stars like Ryan Gosling, Kenan Thompson and Christina Ricci are still acting in hit movies and television series today. Other stars, like Fred Savage, have moved primarily behind the camera.
CelebritiesPeople

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Renovates the Home of Her 'Guardian Angel' Assistant on Celebrity IOU

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving back to her assistant Kevin — who has been her friend, supporter, protector and guardian angel wrapped into one for more than a decade. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU, the actress, 48, teamed up with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, both 43, to transform Kevin's newly purchased Southern California condo before he moves in as a massive thank you gift. Paltrow says her longtime friend is "always taking care of other people" and she wanted to do something special for someone who is "an incredible constant in my life."
Los Angeles, CAdailyovation.com

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett take ‘Smartless Podcst on Tour

Stars Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett celebrate their podcast, “SmartLess,” with a live tour. Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett celebrate the first anniversary of their highly successful podcast, “SmartLess,” announcing that they will be bringing their show and their friends on the road:. Smartless Tour Live.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s $10.5M Beverly Hills mansion

Perhaps the only sign of commitment more intense than wearing your significant other’s tooth as jewelry is buying a house with your partner. Model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz have displayed some unconventional signs of commitment in the past, such as wearing those toothy necklaces and getting tattoos for each other.
CelebritiesComplex

Yung Bleu Enlists Big Sean for New Single “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)”

Ahead of the release of his debut album Moon Boy set to drop July 23, Yung Bleu returns with his latest single “Way More Close (Stuck in a Box).”. Bleu drifts between rapper and singer as he reflects on a past relationship over the smooth, R&B-influenced production. “It’s like I’m stuck in a maze/You get so stuck in your ways/I heard you turnin’ your page,” the Alabama artist croons on the hook.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Makes A Bold Claim On The View

Uh-oh, Meghan McCain is back on "The View," and folks are again making a big deal of it. This time, the subject started out simply enough, introduced by Joy Behar: whether Olivia Rodrigo is stealing from Courtney Love's band Hole for her new promotional photos. Rodrigo is as hot as can be right now, with her new album "Sour" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its enormous hit single "Drivers License" still getting frequent airplay. Rodrigo also announced a livestream of her "Sour Prom Concert Film," with accompanying photos that look slightly similar to the cover of Hole's 1994 album "Live Through This." Love called Rodrigo out on social media for "stealing an original idea," but there are several questions surrounding even that comment.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Buy First Home Together For $10.5 Million — Tour The Enchanting Beverly Hills Estate With Steam Room, Spa, More

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are making some serious moves. The engaged couple celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement by purchasing their first home together — a $10.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Article continues below advertisement. The son of superstar couple David and Victoria Beckham and the blonde...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Denise Richards Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills? Here’s What Garcelle Beauvais Says

Denise Richards’ two-season arc on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed a lot more about the actress than she probably anticipated. Fans learned that she has no problem being the only one in the group without a super glam squad. She also liked to talk, a lot, about her and her husband's sexual exploits on national television. But thanks in part to one Brandi Glanville, the drama seemingly went too far for Richards, who quit after the show's previous season. While a future return to the show seems unlikely, Garcelle Beauvais has now chimed in.
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena and More Walk Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Runway Show

Back at it! After a year majorly lacking in parties, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach with an exciting bash. At the Saturday, July 10, event, models such as Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. Golden Barbie if you follow her on Instagram) and Natalie Marideuna sipped VOSA spirits after walking the runway. The party — which was hosted at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club — brought together “a roster of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search hopefuls and Rookies who will be featured in the 2021 issue,” according to a press release.
SoccerGizmodo

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi is a Hollywood golden boy. He’s riding high on his Oscar win for his film Jojo Rabbit and on to his following projects, Soccer film Next Goal Wins and Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with Empire, Waititi commented on his next Thor film by saying, “It’s...
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

‘The Chair’: Sandra Oh Takes Charge in Netflix’s First Look at the Comedy (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Sandra Oh‘s upcoming comedy The Chair ahead of its August premiere with a sneak peek at the opening scene. The Chair follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at the prestigious academic institution known as Pembroke University. In the first look tease, Dr. Kim is seen walking on the snowy New England campus as she walks to her office.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lindsie Chrisley Embarks On A Scary New Chapter In Life

Lindsie Chrisley takes to Instagram to share details about a scary new chapter in her life. However, it may not be what everyone thinks. Keep reading to find out what Lindsie Chrisley is talking about. The oldest Chrisley daughter shares an adorable Instagram post with her son. Recently, Lindsie Chrisley...

Comments / 0

Community Policy