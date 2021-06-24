Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago

To assess and verify that Oxygen 'does what it says it does' functionally, and. To assess cybersecurity exposure and advise any needed remediation. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Oxygen.org, the alternative market infrastructure ecosystem, has signed a strategic agreement under which Kudelski Security, a division of the Kudelski Group in Switzerland, will provide security assessment and architecture support for the Oxygen platform going forward. Kudelski will conduct a series of reviews and audits of the Oxygen Protocol functionality and interfaces, as well as collaborating with Oxygen to assess future enhancements, changes, or additions to Oxygen's protocols.

www.accesswire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Security#The Kudelski Group#Blockchain Security#Architecture Verification#Rapid#Oxygen Org Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Microsoft Agrees to Buy Security Software Firm RISKIQ

Terms of Microsoft's deal weren’t disclosed. But a knowledgeable source told Bloomberg that it would be more than $500 million. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report announced Monday it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software firm, to help defend customers against cyberattacks. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but...
BusinessWTHI

Microsoft to acquire cybersecurity firm RiskIQ as cyber threats mount

Microsoft on Monday announced that it's buying cybersecurity firm RiskIQ to help companies better protect themselves as ransomware and other cyber attacks become increasingly disruptive. Microsoft said the acquisition will help its customers address the unique risks created by remote work and relying on cloud computing amid "the increasing sophistication...
Businessscmagazine.com

Microsoft aims to expand cloud security by acquiring RiskIQ

Looking to strengthen its position in cloud security, Microsoft on Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire RiskIQ, a cloud-based threat intelligence and attack surface management vendor best known for its PassiveTotal product. In a blog post, Eric Doerr, vice president of Microsoft Cloud Security, said companies need better visibility...
Technologypower-technology.com

Elevate Security unveils cybersecurity surface management platform

Concept: US cybersecurity startup Elevate Security (Elevate) has launched an attack surface management platform that uses a customised and automated response to employee risk throughout an organisation to overcome the unaddressed problems caused due to human errors. The Elevate Security platform provides CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer) with access and control over how people, departments, regions, and groups inside an organisation score for cyber threats, allowing businesses to improve their overall cybersecurity strategy.
BusinessLaw.com

A&O Cybersecurity Chair Quits for US Firm In Latest London Exit

A London Allen & Overy (A&O) litigation partner has left to join White & Case, in the latest example of a partner leaving the elite U.K. firm for a U.S. outfit. Lawson Caisley has left A&O after nine years at the firm. He is currently chair of its cybersecurity practice and his practice focuses disputes and investigations involving large corporations and financial institutions, according to his A&O profile.
Businessaithority.com

VersaBank Washington, DC-Based Subsidiary, DRT Cyber, Enters Agreement With EzoTech, Expanding Cybersecurity Offering With AI Penetration Testing

VersaBank announced that its wholly-owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. has entered into a reseller and development agreement with EzoTech Inc. (“EzoTech”), developers of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Autonomous cybersecurity penetration testing platform. Penetration testing is the process of simulating a cyber attack against an organization’s assets and infrastructure to identify both strengths and weaknesses in security controls and processes to help protect against real-world cyber threats.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Greenlight Guru Partners with Cybersecurity Firm

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Greenlight Guru has announced a strategic partnership with a healthcare cybersecurity developer in California. Greenlight Guru, which has developed a medical device quality management software platform, says the partnership with MedCrypt will help medical device manufacturers increase the security of their technologies. The companies have inked a...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Northern Irish cybersecurity firm Cyphra acquired by Pixel

Cyphra’s addition to Pixel’s cybersecurity and IT portfolio marks the company’s expansion across the UK, including Northern Ireland. Belfast-based cybersecurity company Cyphra has been acquired by Pixel, the parent company of British IT solutions provider Perfect Image. Founded in 2014, Cyphra works with public sector organisations, government agencies and private...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Barracuda Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity, a Melville, NY-based leader in cyber-as-a-service software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform and service.
Tysons, VAExecutiveBiz

Forcepoint to Acquire Cybersecurity Company Deep Secure; Sean Berg Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 30, 2021 — Forcepoint aims to expand its cybersecurity portfolio with its planned acquisition of U.K.-based platform security vendor Deep Secure, which is expected to close in August, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions, GovCon Wire reported June 16. The content, disarm and reconstruction...
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Cybersecurity firm secures additional funding, adds to board

Cloudrise, a cybersecurity company based in Grand Junction, has secured additional funding and added to its board of directors. Stormbreaker Ventures helped Clourside close the seed round of investment funding. Marc Nager, a partner at the Greater Colorado Venture Fund, joined the board of directors. “We are extremely excited to...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Defence Cybersecurity Market Drive Big Growth | Dell Secure Works, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec

Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Businessaithority.com

Shift Technology Recognized As The Winner Of 2021 Microsoft France Industry Award Partner Of The Year

Company Also Named A Finalist For The 2021 Microsoft Financial Services Award Partner Of The Year. Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced it has won the France Industry, and been named a finalist for the Financial Services, 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Pueblo, COcsbj.com

PCC, Security Innovation partner to boost cybersecurity curriculum

Pueblo Community College has established a three-year philanthropic partnership with Boston-based Security Innovation, a software security assessment and training firm, which will allow PCC students access to the latest in cybersecurity software training and technology. According to a PCC-issued news release, Security Innovation is a pioneer in the software security...
BusinessLaw.com

How a Pa.-Based Boutique Firm Became a Go-To Cybersecurity Fixer

Since it was founded in 2016 by insurance lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Chester County-based law firm Mullen Coughlin has been growing a roster of Big Law talent while amassing a growing share of the cybersecurity legal market. The midsize firm, which represents companies defending against and responding...
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Why cybersecurity frameworks are crucial for the future of open banking

Open banking is set to take the financial world by storm. When consumers allow third parties to access their banking data, financial companies and institutions can create more tailored products and services and drive innovation, convenience, and value. However, inherent in the handling of sensitive financial information are cybersecurity risks, and they’re not going unnoticed: 53% of people surveyed in this report see open banking as a “dangerous” use of data sharing. It’s no secret that the financial services industry is a prime target for cybercrime, and with a cyber attack in the banking industry costing $18.3 million on average, could open banking raise this cost even further?
BusinessNetwork World

Cisco completes purchase of security risk-management firm

Cisco continues to bulk-up its security portfolio, this week closing the deal on risk-based management company Kenna Security for an undisclosed amount. Kenna’s Risk-Based Vulnerability Management system collects and analyzes security data to provide security teams with information about threats so they can prioritize remediation and better understand risks. The...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

After Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more U.S.-listed firms

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog said on Monday it is investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland’s tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security. The announcement comes a day after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered a suspension...

Comments / 0

Community Policy