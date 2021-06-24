Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in Monroe, Michigan
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it signed a lease renewal with Yanfeng US Automotive Interior Systems LLC ("Yanfeng") through August 31, 2029 at its 1833 Frenchtown Center Drive industrial property in Monroe, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. This lease renewal continues Yanfeng's existing tenancy that began in 2008.www.accesswire.com