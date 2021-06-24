Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in Monroe, Michigan

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Report announced its leasing and acquisition activity for wholly owned properties for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021. Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, "The strong rent growth and increasing demand for space we own from 'the first mile to the last mile' in our markets continues to provide a solid foundation for our leasing activity. Our acquisitions pipeline remains robust with $85 million of attractive one-off acquisitions completed or under contract year to date that enable us to leverage the scale we have created in our primary and secondary market clusters."