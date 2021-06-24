Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean, VA

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in Monroe, Michigan

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it signed a lease renewal with Yanfeng US Automotive Interior Systems LLC ("Yanfeng") through August 31, 2029 at its 1833 Frenchtown Center Drive industrial property in Monroe, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. This lease renewal continues Yanfeng's existing tenancy that began in 2008.

www.accesswire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gladstone, VA
Mclean, VA
Business
City
Monroe, VA
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Property#Property Management#Industrial Property#Lease Renewal At#Gladstone Commercial#Cockpit Systems#Instrument Panels#Door Panels#Ffo#Head Of Asset Management#Reit#Broker Submittals#Northeast#Coopertodd#Presidentsenior#Annual Report On Form#Sec#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Ohio Staterejournals.com

Cooper Commercial sells two-building retail property in Ohio

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of Quaker Square, a two-building, 95 percent occupied retail property in Salem, Ohio. The 20,055-square-foot property is anchored by Walmart Supercenter and sits across the street from a Home Depot. Some of the tenants at Quaker Square include Verizon, Berkshire Hathaway, Maurices,...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Provides Business Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Doral, FLcre-sources.com

Foundry Commercial Acquires Doral Industrial Park

Berkadia has arranged $14.1 million in acquisition financing on behalf of Foundry Commercial for the acquisition of America’s International Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial park in Doral. Managing Directors Michael Weinberg and Rebecca Van Reken along with Associate Director Alec Fox of Berkadia Orlando secured the non-recourse, floating rate loan with...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Staley Point Capital And Bain Capital Real Estate Acquire Torrance Industrial Property For $34.5 Million

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staley Point Capital (" Staley Point"), a value-add investor focused on industrial properties in Southern California, and Bain Capital Real Estate , the real estate investing business of Bain Capital, today announced the acquisition of 2700 California, a 135,000 square-foot industrial infill property in Torrance, California for $34.5 million. The transaction, which equates to $256 per square-foot, marks the joint venture's first investment in the South Bay market.
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

CBRE Completes Sale of Industrial Property in Phoenix for $5.5 Million

Single-tenant, net-leased building received multiple offers from out-of-state buyers. Phoenix, Arizona – CBRE has announced the sale of a fully leased industrial property in Phoenix, Ariz. to a Hawaii-based 1031 exchange private buyer for $5.5 million or $187 per-square-foot. Geoffrey Turbow, Gary Cornish, Matt Pourcho, Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo and...
Real Estaterejournals.com

Stream leases 1 million square feet at west Houston industrial development

Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today that they reached 100 percent occupancy within Phase I of Empire West Business Park, which totals 1,036,057 square feet across three buildings. The feat was achieved within four months of completing construction. Stream will break ground on Phase II of the development in September with expected delivery in second quarter 2022.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Leasing And Acquisition Activity For Second Quarter 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Report announced its leasing and acquisition activity for wholly owned properties for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021. Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, "The strong rent growth and increasing demand for space we own from 'the first mile to the last mile' in our markets continues to provide a solid foundation for our leasing activity. Our acquisitions pipeline remains robust with $85 million of attractive one-off acquisitions completed or under contract year to date that enable us to leverage the scale we have created in our primary and secondary market clusters."
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Cap Rates For Net Lease Retail And Industrial Properties Rise - The Boulder Group

WILMETTE, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boulder Group announced the release of its 2 nd Quarter Net Lease Research Report today. In the second quarter cap rates in the single tenant net lease sector rose slightly after hitting historic low levels in the previous quarter. Single tenant retail cap rates increased by 11 basis points to 6.02% while industrial increased by 18 basis points to 6.89%. Office cap rates remained unchanged.
Businessaustinnews.net

IDGC Hires Executive Industries, a Division of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) To Provide Corporate Marketing Services Including Investors Relations to IDGC

ABOUT EXECUTIVE INDUSTRIES - (WWW.EXECINDUSTRIES.COM) Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Executives empowering, solving, and anticipating problems before it impacts your business is a vital part...
Fort Lauderdale, FLcre-sources.com

Berger Commercial Realty Reps Tenant In 10,000-SF Industrial Lease Deal In Fort Lauderdale

Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International Senior Vice President St. George Guardabassi represented the tenant, Aqua-Nautik Underwater Work, LLC, in an industrial lease at Liberty Commerce Center, located at 5225 NW 36th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Led by Carsten Thoermer and Bill Mulder, Aqua-Nautik Underwater Work, LLC provides professional diving services including...
Florida Stateirei.com

Ascentris and Foundry Commercial sell Florida industrial property

Ascentris has sold Lakeside Logistics, a newly constructed, 505,000-square-foot, class A bulk industrial property located in Plant City, Fla., along the I-4 Corridor, the primary interstate connecting Tampa and Orlando, Fla. A sales price was not disclosed. Ascentris partnered with Foundry Commercial, an Orlando-based real estate investment and development company,...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Commercial Real Estate Firm Expands Team, Property Management Portfolio

A Wilmington-based commercial real estate firm is expanding its property management business and its team with the hire of a local industry veteran. Cape Fear Commercial (CFC) announced Tuesday the addition of Hae Ellis, who is joining the firm as a senior vice president and brings over 30 years of real estate experience to the role, a news release stated.
Edinburg, TXrebusinessonline.com

MDH Partners Buys Two South Texas Industrial Properties Leased to Goodman

CORPUS CHRISTI AND EDINBURG, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased two industrial properties totaling 82,555 square feet in South Texas. The assets include a 40,680-square-foot warehouse in Corpus Christi that sits on 2.2 acres and a 41,875-square-foot building in Edinburg that is situated on 3.6 acres. Goodman Distribution Inc., which manufactures and distributes HVAC parts and systems, occupies both properties on 10-year, triple-net leases. Stream Realty Partners developed the buildings.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $701,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for approximately 14.8% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned about 0.34% of Nielsen worth $30,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy