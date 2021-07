VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies S.E. ("TotalEnergies") to acquire its affiliate (TEPKRI Sarsang A/S) holding an 18% non-operated participating interest in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract (the "Sarsang PSC") in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (the "Acquisition") for an initial consideration of USD 155 million plus working capital adjustments amounting to USD 14.2 million as of January 1, 2021. An additional contingent consideration of USD 15 million is payable in the future as more fully described below. The Acquisition is transformative to ShaMaran's production, reserves and financial profile and delivers on the Company's focused and disciplined strategy for growth by targeting this opportunity that is accretive to the Company, its shareholders and its bondholders. View PDF version.