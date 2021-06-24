Wendy's New Black Bean Burger Is Spicing Up The Plant-Based Game

Back in 2019, when the Impossible burger suddenly became possible and even the most dedicated of carnivores were willing to go Beyond their usual burgers to try a plant-based version, everyone wondered when Wendy's would be jumping on this new trend. While the chain didn't exactly go all Arby's and start touting "we have the meats!", they did tacitly acknowledge that they didn't want to buy in on those "plant-based creations [that] have spawned a bland reputation for the category," as they put it in a press release sent to Mashed. And Wendy's wouldn't be Wendy's if they didn't throw a little shade by adding, "looking at you McImpossible."