Pluto’s Red Patches Are Mystifying Scientists
In 2015, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft snapped the first close-up photos of Pluto and its surrounding moons during a historic fly-by. The images revealed Pluto's vivid, eye-catching terrain and a large, maroon patch sweeping across nearly half of the dwarf planet's equator, the Cthulhu Macula. The bright, red regions were thought to be caused by molecules known as tholins, which are organic compounds that rain down onto the surface after cosmic rays or ultraviolet light interact with the methane in Pluto's surface and atmosphere.www.smithsonianmag.com
