Pluto’s Red Patches Are Mystifying Scientists

Between now and the end of the month, select organizations in the American intelligence community will deliver a report to the United States Senate chambers. In it will be more information on what the government calls UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. An early report from the New York Times suggests the report will be inclusive of what UAP — or UFOS, in layman's terms — are, exactly. While the Times says intelligence officials reportedly found no evidence the crafts are piloted by alien life, they also found no evidence the crafts were of this planet. Either way, the chatter has started to shine a sense of legitimacy on the discussion of unidentified crafts that appear in the sky around the world.