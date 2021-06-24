Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Pluto’s Red Patches Are Mystifying Scientists

By Elizabeth Gamillo
Smithonian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft snapped the first close-up photos of Pluto and its surrounding moons during a historic fly-by. The images revealed Pluto's vivid, eye-catching terrain and a large, maroon patch sweeping across nearly half of the dwarf planet's equator, the Cthulhu Macula. The bright, red regions were thought to be caused by molecules known as tholins, which are organic compounds that rain down onto the surface after cosmic rays or ultraviolet light interact with the methane in Pluto's surface and atmosphere.

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Red Color#New Horizons#The Sputnik Planitia#Futurism#New Scientist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Country
Netherlands
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
ScienceComicBook

Scientists Warn Against Contacting Alien Life

Between now and the end of the month, select organizations in the American intelligence community will deliver a report to the United States Senate chambers. In it will be more information on what the government calls UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. An early report from the New York Times suggests the report will be inclusive of what UAP — or UFOS, in layman's terms — are, exactly. While the Times says intelligence officials reportedly found no evidence the crafts are piloted by alien life, they also found no evidence the crafts were of this planet. Either way, the chatter has started to shine a sense of legitimacy on the discussion of unidentified crafts that appear in the sky around the world.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA shares a beautiful image showing two massive galaxies taken by Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope is currently not working due to a hardware failure NASA has been unable to repair. Despite its nonfunctional nature at this time, NASA is still sharing some of the beautiful images the iconic telescope has taken. One image can be seen below in cropped form, with the full image further down in the story. The image shows a pair of enormous galaxies that immediately capture your attention.
AstronomySpaceRef

Curiosity Finds Patches of Rock Record Erased, Revealing Clues

This evenly layered rock photographed by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover shows a pattern typical of a lake-floor sedimentary deposit not far from where flowing water entered a lake. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS. A new paper enriches scientists' understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence...
AstronomyLegit Reviews

A Massive Solar Storm Is On The Way

A massive solar storm said to be the biggest in four years is on its way to Earth. According to scientists, the solar storm is big enough to disrupt GPS and impact satellites in orbit. The massive solar storm might also increase the levels of radiation for passengers and crew in high-flying aircraft.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

South African telescope captures stunning image of radio galaxy

A stunning new image from the South African MeerKAT telescope captures powerful radio emissions woven through space. The radio emissions emanate from an enormous rotating black hole that lies at the center of an elliptical galaxy known as IC 4296. Energy released by matter falling into the black hole generates two radio jets of high energy gas on opposite sides of the galaxy — creating what is also known as a double-lobed radio galaxy.
Astronomyhackaday.com

As Chinese Wheels Touch Martian Soil And Indian Astronauts Walk Towards The Launch Pad, Can We Hope For Another Space Race?

If you were born in the 1960s or early 1970s, the chances are that somewhere in your childhood ambitions lay a desire to be an astronaut or cosmonaut. Once Yuri Gagarin had circled the Earth and Neil Armstrong had walked upon the Moon, millions of kids imagined that they too would one day climb into a space capsule and join that elite band of intrepid explorers. Anything seems possible when you are a five-year-old, but of course the reality remains that only the very fewest of us ever made it to space.
AstronomyScience Now

Giant tsunami from dino-killing asteroid impact revealed in fossilized ‘megaripples’

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts – May Currently Have Conditions Suitable for Life

Jupiter’s moon Europa and its global ocean may currently have conditions suitable for life. Scientists are studying processes on the icy surface as they prepare to explore. It’s easy to see the impact of space debris on our Moon, where the ancient, battered surface is covered with craters and scars. Jupiter’s icy moon Europa withstands a similar trouncing – along with a punch of super-intense radiation. As the uppermost surface of the icy moon churns, material brought to the surface is zapped by high-energy electron radiation accelerated by Jupiter.
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

How to watch the Perseids — the best meteor shower of the year

The past few months have delivered several spectacular celestial phenomena, including the rare "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse, "ring of fire" solar eclipse and a beautiful strawberry supermoon. But now, the year's best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky.
AstronomyVoice of America

Study: Ice-Covered Ocean on Jupiter's Moon Might Be Suitable for Life

Scientists funded by U.S. space agency NASA are studying how small impacts from space materials have affected the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa and how they could affect the search for signs of life there. Scientists have determined that on Europa, beneath a thick layer of ice, is a salty...
Scienceearth.com

Changes in Earth’s tilt led to the emergence of complex life

Researchers at the University of Southampton have just solved the mystery of how multicellular life appeared at a time when the Earth’s climate was the most hostile it has ever been. The experts report that complex life was able to emerge, and even thrive, in an inhospitable climate due to changes in Earth’s orbit.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
ScienceAlert

NASA Mission Uncovers Hidden Meltwater Lakes Under Antarctica's Ice

Antarctica may seem like a static environment: a still, white landscape frozen motionlessly into place. But much more is going on under the ice than we realize – even if you have to travel all the way to space to tell for sure. Over a decade ago, scientists made just such a discovery, when an analysis of data from NASA's ICESat satellite revealed that variations in ice elevation in West Antarctica reflected a vast mass of subglacial water movement underneath the ice sheet. Prior to the discovery, it had been thought that hidden meltwater lakes – deeply concealed at the bottom of the...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

Scientists solve the mystery of Jupiter’s northern lights

(CNN) – Northern lights are the largest light show on Earth and astonish those lucky enough to see them in the northern parts of our planet. It is a phenomenon shared by other planets in our solar system, the largest of which, including Jupiter, is bathed in spectacular color at its poles.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Mystery of Jupiter's powerful X-ray auroras finally solved

Mysterious flares of X-rays from Jupiter's auroras suggest that the giant planet's "northern lights" may possess unexpected similarities with those of Earth, a new study finds. Auroras, the shimmering displays of radiance known as the northern or southern lights on Earth, are seen above the poles of a number of...
Astronomyopenculture.com

A Billion Years of Tectonic-Plate Movement in 40 Seconds: A Quick Glimpse of How Our World Took Shape

We all remember learning about tectonic plates in our school science classes. Or at least we do if we went to school in the 1960s or later, that being when the theory of plate tectonics — which holds, broadly speaking, that the Earth’s surface comprises slowly moving slabs of rock — gained wide acceptance. But most everyone alive today will have been taught about Pangea. An implication of Alfred Wegener’s theory of “continental drift,” first proposed in the 1910s, that the single gigantic landmass once dominated the planet.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

By Jove! Stunning New Images Show Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, Superstorms, and Gargantuan Cyclones

Stunning new images of Jupiter from Gemini North and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcase the planet at infrared, visible, and ultraviolet wavelengths of light. These views reveal details in atmospheric features such as the Great Red Spot, superstorms, and gargantuan cyclones stretching across the planet’s disk. Three interactive images allow you to compare observations of Jupiter at these different wavelengths and explore the gas giant’s clouds yourself!
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

Scientists say there's no life on Venus — but Jupiter has potential

It turns out the clouds of Venus aren't made of the right stuff to support life — so now, scientists are turning to Jupiter instead. Hellish temperatures on the surface of Venus can reach nearly 900 degrees Fahrenheit — creating a less-than-hospitable planet. But a study last year renewed hopes that Venus could support life after researchers detected phosphine gas, which is produced by bacteria on Earth, in its more temperate clouds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy