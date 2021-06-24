Microsoft teases a modern File Explorer for Windows 11

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft finally showed off Windows 11 today, sharing a lot of information about the upcoming OS, such as the new UI enhancements, centered taskbar icons, new Microsoft Store and support for Android apps. However, one aspect that did not make it to the presentation, at least directly, was the File Explorer. The company is modernizing most of the user-facing UI elements, so it is safe to assume that File Explorer is also one of them.

