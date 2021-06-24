Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Zhang Zhizhen 1st Chinese man in Wimbledon draw in Open era

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZhang Zhizhen is the first man representing China to earn a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were admitted to Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Zhang won three matches in qualifying rounds for Wimbledon, capped by a 6-0, 6-3, 6-7...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Na
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2014 Australian Open#Grand Slam Tennis#Chinese#The All England Club#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
China
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Wimbledon, NDNapa Valley Register

Wimbledon Tennis: Barty wins Wimbledon for 2nd major

WIMBLEDON, England — Everything came so easily for Ash Barty at the start of the Wimbledon final. Hard to believe one player would grab the first 14 points of a major championship match. Surely, it couldn't stay that one-sided, right? Of course not. Still, Barty used that perfect start and...
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Stars aligned for Barty’s Wimbledon miracle

LONDON (Reuters) – Newly-crowned champion Ash Barty said it was miracle she even had the chance to emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon this year after a race against time to recover from the hip injury she suffered at the French Open. The 25-year-old marked the 50th anniversary of...
TennisNBC Sports

2021 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, results

Novak Djokovic can tie the men’s Grand Slam singles title record by winning a sixth Wimbledon title. Djokovic, the top seed, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam after winning both the Australian Open and the French Open, He now has 19 majors, one shy of the record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
TennisUS News and World Report

The Latest: Early Elimination for China's Zhang at Wimbledon

The first man to represent China in the main draw at Wimbledon during the Open era has lost in the opening round. Zhang Zhizhen was beaten by Antoine Hoang of France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2. In the final set Zhang struggled with his serve, while Hoang had an 11-4 edge in winners.
TennisPosted by
WDBO

Zhang of China makes breakthrough despite loss at Wimbledon

The first man to represent China in the main draw at Wimbledon during the Open era was eliminated in the opening round Tuesday. Zhang Zhizhen lost to Antoine Hoang of France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, but found consolation in getting a chance to play on tennis’ grandest stage.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Fellow French Open winners Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova are both enjoying life at Wimbledon... with the Australian the only top-10 player left in her half of the draw after reviving her pre-injury form

Ashleigh Barty was relaxed enough on Saturday night to joke with the Centre Court crowd about her indifference towards England's Euro 2020 hopes after she had played her way into Wimbledon's fourth round. The Australian world No 1 senses a second Grand Slam title is within reach. She is the...
TennisPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: 6 1st-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists in action

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Six first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists will be in action as four women's matches determine the lineup for the semifinals. But first on Centre Court is the completion of the last men's fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and...
Wimbledon, NDsandiegouniontribune.com

Wimbledon Lookahead: No. 1 Barty vs No. 8 Pliskova in final

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. Barty won the 2019 French Open, while Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match. This time, Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.
Tennisnewscenter1.tv

The Latest: Berrettini 1st Italian man in Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Matteo Berrettini has become the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final after beating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets. The seventh-seeded Berrettini used his big serve and powerful forehand to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Berrettini won...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

ICC congratulates Ashleigh Barty on winning Wimbledon

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): The International Cricket Council(ICC) congratulated World number one tennis player, Ashleigh Barty on clinching her maiden Wimbledon title. Barty as a professional cricketer used to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) during 2015. She had taken a break from her tennis career in 2014 and a year later she played in the WBBL for Brisbane Heat. However, she made her return to tennis in 2016, and on Saturday she won her maiden Wimbledon title.
Tenniswsau.com

Olympics-Tennis-World No.1 Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

(Reuters) -Serbia’s Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was “50-50” about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers’ decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games. Olympic organisers said on Thursday that the Games...
Tennis104.1 WIKY

Tennis: Barty targets Olympic gold after Wimbledon triumph

(Reuters) – Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Ash Barty has set her sights on Olympic glory after the Australian claimed her second Grand Slam title at the All England Club over the weekend. The world number one defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in Saturday’s final to emulate her idol and Australian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy