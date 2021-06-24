Cancel
NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

By NZD Editor
 18 days ago

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

#Usd#Us Dollar#Nzd#Nzd Usd#Nfp
Currencies
Economy
Markets
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls consolidated near 110.20

USD/JPY kickstarts the new trading session on a positive note. Pair finds support in the double bottom near 109.50 level. MACD holds onto the overbought zone with a neutral stance. USD/JPY accumulates minor gains on the first day of the fresh trading week. The pair opened above the 110.00 mark...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to recover beyond 1.2450

USD/CAD moves in an upward channel since June 2. Pair looks for additional gains above 1.2450. Momentum oscillator reading indicates underlying bullish momentum. USD/CAD edges higher on Monday in the Asian trading hours. The pair fell sharply from the high of 1.2556 on Friday and paused the fall near the support-turned-resistance level at 1.2450.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Can Bulls Break 1.3900?

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals produced a profitable short trade from the bearish reversal at 1.3836. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.3953 or 1.4010. Place the stop...
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Recovers at Crucial 50-Day EMA

The DAX Index rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday, using the 50-day EMA as a bit of a launchpad. That being said, the market looks as if it is going to continue to see a significant amount of noise just above, as we have seen the 15,758 level offer massive resistance over the last couple of weeks. The question now is whether or not we can break above there for a bigger move?
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1880

EUR/USD flirts with the area of recent tops around 1.1880. Yields of the German 10-year Bund hover around the -0.30% area. The Eurogroup meeting will be the salient event on Monday. The single currency looks to extend the optimism seen in the second half of last week and now pushes...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD recovers, but key resistance intact

EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1781 before starting an upside correction. It traded above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1840 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to recover above the 1.1820 resistance level. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1840.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Likely To Continue

Bearish sentiment dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Friday. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 111 pips or 0.88% against the Canadian Dollar during Friday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the currency exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading session. The potential target for...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control below 0.7000

NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.7000 on Monday. Pair consolidates in a range of 0.6950 and 0.7075 for the past three-week. The neutral momentum oscillator adopts a wait-and-watch approach. NZD/USD …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1866; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1860 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2005. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Wedge pattern. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1785. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1705. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 1.1915.
Marketsbabypips.com

Trade Watch: Will USD/CAD Rally Continue?

USD/CAD was in a bullish run in June, and July looks to be the same so far, but will upcoming data from the U.S. and the latest monetary policy statement from the Bank of Canada change sentiment on the pair?. Will USD/CAD Rally Continue?. In his “Week Ahead in FX”...
MarketsForexTV.com

NZD/USD: Kiwi to remain supported in a quiet week – ANZ

The kiwi bounced higher as risk sentiment rebounded at the end of a turbulent week. This week may prove to be quieter than the volatility that kicked off July, economists at ANZ Bank report. “The path …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Selling Continues

Five trading sessions in a row was enough to push the price of the US dollar against the Japanese yen to the 109.53 support level, the lowest in a month, and closed last week's trading around the 110.25 level. The recent correction of the currency pair came after a stronger...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD struggles near daily lows, just above mid-0.6900s

The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 0.6965-60 region. The pair struggled to capitalize on …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Stocksdallassun.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks finish higher on solid machinery orders data

Tokyo, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks finished higher Monday with the benchmark Nikkei increased over 2 percent after a three-day fall due to Japan's strong machinery orders data and increases in U.S. and European market late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average increased 628.60 points, or 2.25 percent,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD flirts with session lows, eyeing mid-0.7400s

AUD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7500 mark on Monday. COVID-19 jitters weighed on the perceived riskier aussie amid a modest USD strength. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD ahead of US CPI on Tuesday. The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD climbs above 1.2500 amid renewed USD strength

USD/CAD gains traction following a quiet start to the week. US Dollar Index extends rebound after closing the previous two trading days lower. WTI is down nearly 2% on a daily basis, trades below $73.50. After advancing to its strongest level in more than two months at 1.2558 on Thursday,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls lose control near 0.7500

AUD/USD prints mild losses following the previous day’s decline. Bulls face rejection near the 0.7500 key psychological mark. The momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids. AUD/USD extends the previous day’s downside momentum and edges lower in the Asian trading session on Monday. The pair made a high of 0.7490...

