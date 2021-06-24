Ferrari Says the 296 GTB's V-6 Sound Is One of Its "Biggest Achievements"
Ferrari's switch to V-6 power is big news. The Italian supercar maker has always been associated with fantastic engine noises, and the V-6 isn't exactly the most popular engine configuration for sound aficionados. Most of us here at Road & Track were worried the switch, introduced in its newest 296 GTB supercar, would come along with a disappointing exhaust note that wouldn't live up to the prancing horse badge. According to chief technical officer Michael Leiters, though, there's nothing to stress about.www.roadandtrack.com