Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 52,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into common shares (the "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share until June 24, 2023.www.accesswire.com