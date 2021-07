Clean the World champions the hospitality sector’s sustainability and social impact goals with new enhanced reporting metrics. Clean the World, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene, and sustainability, is enhancing its impact reporting for partners participating in its Hospitality Recycling Program. The reporting allows for a robust look at key social, economic, and environmental data points and is powered by Greenview. Ultimately, the goal is to provide a way for partners to comprehensively measure their environmental and social impact by collecting sustainability data, tracking performance and progress over time, and reporting activities in a transparent way.