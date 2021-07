Rec Room is primarily known as a VR game with a number of opportunities for wholesome social interaction and play, but every once in a while, you need a good scare. The creation tools in Rec Room allow players to create rooms and games of their own, and creators have made a good number of spooky games for others to explore. Some are just haunted house-like showcases, and others require players to be more active. These are just ten Rec Room horror maps, presented in alphabetical order and recommended by ourselves and community members.