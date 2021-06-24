Cancel
Vaso Corporation Receives Notice of PPP Loan Forgiveness

ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTC PINK:VASO) today reported that the Company has received notice from the Small Business Administration ("SBA") that the loan it received from a lending institute in April 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") of the CARES Act, approximately $3.6 million, together with all accrued interest, has been forgiven in full. The Company will account for this forgiveness of loan principal and interest as other income in its quarterly financial report for the three months ending June 30, 2021.

