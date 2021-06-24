Cancel
Pueblo, CO

2 Pueblo men arrested in connection with killing of woman found in New Mexico

By Andrew McMillan
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ucl0a_0aeSfjhf00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the alleged killing of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in New Mexico on May 21.

According to a statement from PPD, charges are being filed against 52-year-old Roy Slagle and 54-year-old Sean Pearce for the homicide of 33-year-old Amber Deck (Winkenwerder). PPD says Slagle was arrested for first-degree murder and Pearce was arrested for accessory to first-degree murder.

"At about 6:30 this morning we were able to build a case and arrest both of them," Pueblo Police Sergeant Frank Ortega said. "Slagle is looking at charges of first degree murder and Pearce is looking at accessory to first degree murder."

Pueblo Police say Deck was found dead in Pecos, New Mexico, but her identity wasn't known to New Mexico State Police. A day after she was found dead, Deck was reported missing out of Pueblo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRN4F_0aeSfjhf00
Amber Deck (Winkenwerder). Photo provided to findagrave.com

Investigators say evidence points to Deck being murdered "at a business on the south side of Pueblo," and she was then transported to New Mexico.

"Initially the investigation indicated that it might have happened over there (New Mexico), but through a thorough investigation we were able to determine that it happened here in Pueblo," Ortega said. "With the New Mexico State Polices' assistance we were able to get arrests on this case."

PPD said Slagle has "an extensive criminal record," including arrests for burglary, theft, aggravated robbery with intent to kill, felony assault, felony menacing, and escape.

The post 2 Pueblo men arrested in connection with killing of woman found in New Mexico appeared first on KRDO .

