Microsoft Reveals Windows 11's Impressive Gaming Features

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest appeals for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service is the fact that subscribers can also enjoy a large number of games on PC. With that in mind, Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 will be "the best Windows ever for gaming." In a new blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft revealed some of the gamer friendly features that players can expect to see from the newest version of Windows. These improvements include superior graphics and faster overall speeds. Combined with the Xbox Game Pass library, Windows 11 should prove to be very enticing for PC gamers.

comicbook.com
