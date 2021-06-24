Pritzker, IHDA Update Status Of Illinois Rental Payment Plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program application deadline has been extended for Illinois renters that are struggling due to loss of income because of COVID-19. The application portal will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 after it initially closed June 14. The ILRPP application is a joint application that begins with the tenant. After the tenant completes their section, the housing provider will be contacted by email with instructions to complete their portion of the application.