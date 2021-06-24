Cancel
Illinois State

Pritzker, IHDA Update Status Of Illinois Rental Payment Plan

qrockonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor J.B. Pritzker and officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority are providing an update on The Illinois Rental Payment Program. Officials announced yesterday that the program has paid out on 70-million dollars to landlords on tenants’ behalf in 87 counties. The authority is continuing to review the nearly 70-thousand applications for rental assistance that have been received. Hundreds of millions of additional funds are expected to be disbursed in the coming weeks.

