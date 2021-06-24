Report: Brick-and-mortar retail isn’t dying, it’s evolving

If you have been running a brick-and-mortar-based business for years, it can be challenging to take the step of transitioning your store to online. But as surely every business owner knows, there are many advantages of expanding your business to the online marketplace. Firstly, unlike expanding by opening another physical store, launching an online store is incredibly cheaper. There is no rent to pay and only minimal overheads. Having an online store also increases your brand awareness and your customer reach. When your business is online, you break down time and border boundaries too. Anyone from anywhere in the world can buy your products round the clock. So, why would you not want to open a digital store?