Report: Brick-and-mortar retail isn’t dying, it’s evolving

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 accelerated pre-existing trends in the retail industry, prompting changes in the way cities govern that will last far beyond the pandemic, according to the National League of Cities’ (NLC) new report, The Future of Cities: Reenvisioning Retail. The report’s analysis finds that retail industry jobs declined more rapidly than during the Great Recession, but also experienced a faster recovery due in part to the nimble adaptations of local businesses and governments. The report identifies several key trends in the future of the brick-and-mortar retail industry and provides a path forward for cities seeking to enhance the future resiliency of the retail industry in their communities.

