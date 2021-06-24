[Crime Stories] DEAD ON VACATION: Aspiring filmmaker attacked, murdered on Jamaican getaway

Desiree Gibbon, 26, works as a model but has plans to attend film school in Europe to be a director. Not wanting to rely on her family to pay for it, Gibbon looks for work in Montego Bay, Jamaica, while staying at her grandmother’s hotel.

After a Thanksgiving dinner with her relatives, she walks outside at 11:27 p.m., telling the security guard she will be right back. She walks to the left and out of view of the resort and was never seen again.

About 20 minutes away from the hotel, residents find Desiree Gibbon’s body around 9:15 a.m., two days after she disappeared. She was lying in the heavy brush beside an overgrown roadway with her throat slashed, Nearly decapitated, her spine was severed.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

Andrea Cali-Gibbon – Victim’s Mother

Gary Davidson – Partner, Diaz Reus International Law Firm & Alliance; Twitter: @DRT_Alliance, Instagram: diazreustarg

Dr. Jorey Krawczyn – Police Psychologist, Adjunct Faculty with Saint Leo University; Research Consultant with Blue Wall Institute, Author: Operation S.O.S. – Practical Recommendations to Help “Stop Officer Suicide”

JoScott Morgan – Professor of Forensics Jacksonville State University, Author of “ Blood Beneath My Feet “

Additional Guest

Mary Murphy – Investigative Reporter, PIX11 News, New York City (WPIX TV); Recipient of 30 New York Emmy awards; Facebook: Mary Murphy Mystery, Instagram: @marymurphypix, Twitter: @MurphyPIX

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Desiree Gibbon/Provided]