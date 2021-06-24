Cancel
New York City, NY

[Crime Stories] DEAD ON VACATION: Aspiring filmmaker attacked, murdered on Jamaican getaway

By Crime Online Staff
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoytQ_0aeSfVIN00

Desiree Gibbon, 26, works as a model but has plans to attend film school in Europe to be a director. Not wanting to rely on her family to pay for it, Gibbon looks for work in Montego Bay, Jamaica, while staying at her grandmother’s hotel.

After a Thanksgiving dinner with her relatives, she walks outside at 11:27 p.m., telling the security guard she will be right back. She walks to the left and out of view of the resort and was never seen again.

About 20 minutes away from the hotel, residents find Desiree Gibbon’s body around 9:15 a.m., two days after she disappeared. She was lying in the heavy brush beside an overgrown roadway with her throat slashed, Nearly decapitated, her spine was severed.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCbgS_0aeSfVIN00
Andrea Cali-Gibbon – Victim’s Mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30R8Pl_0aeSfVIN00
Gary Davidson – Partner, Diaz Reus International Law Firm & Alliance; Twitter: @DRT_Alliance, Instagram: diazreustarg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YUYi_0aeSfVIN00
Dr. Jorey Krawczyn – Police Psychologist, Adjunct Faculty with Saint Leo University; Research Consultant with Blue Wall Institute, Author: Operation S.O.S. – Practical Recommendations to Help “Stop Officer Suicide”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYEAf_0aeSfVIN00
JoScott Morgan – Professor of Forensics Jacksonville State University, Author of “ Blood Beneath My Feet “

Additional Guest

  • Mary Murphy – Investigative Reporter, PIX11 News, New York City (WPIX TV); Recipient of 30 New York Emmy awards; Facebook: Mary Murphy Mystery, Instagram: @marymurphypix, Twitter: @MurphyPIX

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Desiree Gibbon/Provided]

New York City, NY
