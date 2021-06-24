Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears breaks silence about her conservatorship

WFAA
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I deserve to have a life." Britney Spears told the court she's been exploited as she fights against her conservatorship.

www.wfaa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesClickOnDetroit.com

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like ‘Such a Dad’

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she’s touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they’re both leaning up against a tree along a path … posing and looking cute together.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Britney Spears sends toys to Jamie Lynn Spears' kids

Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces. The 39-year-old singer gifted a care package of toys to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to give to the 'Zoey 101' star's two daughters - Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three. Jamie Lynn posted a picture of the soft toys...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Celebritiesfinancialadvisoriq.com

Advice for Britney Spears: Do a Forensic Audit, Make More Money

Peter Tuz of Chase Investment Counsel suggests the artist should, when she can, hire professionals to do a forensic audit of what happened to her money since her conservatorship started and then earn more money to meet her needs in the future. Source: FA-IQ + Transcript.
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy