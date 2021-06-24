San Francisco will require all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, show proof of vaccination status

Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images

By Hanna Park

(SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco will require all 35,000 of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, making it one of the largest U.S. cities to impose such a mandate, The New York Times reported.

The requirement will take effect once a vaccine receives full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Effective Monday, city employees will also be required to show proof of their vaccination status within 30 days.

“With those two things in mind — the safety of our employees and the safety of the public we serve — we made this decision,” said Carol Isen, San Francisco’s director of human resources. “We believe this step is a simple one to take. It’s safe, it’s very effective, and it’s going to guarantee the safety of all.”

City officials remained hopeful that the order will help curb the spread of the coronavirus and foster safety among the general public.

San Francisco boasts one of the highest vaccination rates of any major U.S. city, with 80% of residents aged 12 and older receiving at least one dose and 70% fully vaccinated, according to Mayor London Breed.

City officials said they would double down on vaccinating the remaining population while allowing workers to request exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have been granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. from the FDA. Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval of their vaccines, known as a Biological License Application.

“We see that Delta did make its way through a cluster of unvaccinated people, and so we just wanted to make this move quickly,” Isen added. “We hope our employees respond to this in the spirit in which it’s offered — not as a punishment, but as a safety measure.”