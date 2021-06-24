Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco will require all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, show proof of vaccination status

Posted by 
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5csg_0aeSfGIi00
Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images

By Hanna Park

(SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco will require all 35,000 of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, making it one of the largest U.S. cities to impose such a mandate, The New York Times reported.

The requirement will take effect once a vaccine receives full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Effective Monday, city employees will also be required to show proof of their vaccination status within 30 days.

“With those two things in mind — the safety of our employees and the safety of the public we serve — we made this decision,” said Carol Isen, San Francisco’s director of human resources. “We believe this step is a simple one to take. It’s safe, it’s very effective, and it’s going to guarantee the safety of all.”

City officials remained hopeful that the order will help curb the spread of the coronavirus and foster safety among the general public.

San Francisco boasts one of the highest vaccination rates of any major U.S. city, with 80% of residents aged 12 and older receiving at least one dose and 70% fully vaccinated, according to Mayor London Breed.

City officials said they would double down on vaccinating the remaining population while allowing workers to request exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have been granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. from the FDA. Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval of their vaccines, known as a Biological License Application.

“We see that Delta did make its way through a cluster of unvaccinated people, and so we just wanted to make this move quickly,” Isen added. “We hope our employees respond to this in the spirit in which it’s offered — not as a punishment, but as a safety measure.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Updates

640K+
Followers
883
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
COVID-19 Updates

CDC, FDA say Americans don't need COVID booster shot after Pfizer announces third vaccine dose

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.(Justin Tallis/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hours after Pfizer announced it was ramping up efforts to develop a third dose for its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement Thursday saying fully vaccinated people don't need it, according to CNN.

Comments / 3

Community Policy