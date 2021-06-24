Why Model Arizona Muse Started a Charity Called ‘Dirt’

'What I love about travel is that it can open your eyes,' says New Mexico-raised Arizona Muse, who has always been alert to what’s going on in the world. Having been the face of some of the highest profile fashion brands, she is now a compelling voice for environmental activism (Muse just launched Dirt, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting biodynamic farming all over the world). She began modelling in her teens, and after more than a decade of catwalks, front covers and ad campaigns for labels such as Prada and Yves Saint Laurent, she’s moving from London to Ibiza with her husband and two children to put her energy into regenerative farming.