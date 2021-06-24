Why Model Arizona Muse Started a Charity Called ‘Dirt’

Cancel
Model and environmentalist Arizona Muse hasn’t slowed down since being named global sustainability advocate for Aveda. On Thursday, she launched “Dirt,” a charity devoted to biodynamic farming, a form of regenerative agriculture that fosters biodiversity, soil fertility, water conservation and community development. She revealed the efforts the day before at the Sustainable Angle’s Future Fabrics Expo in London, an organization where Muse is a board member.

Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Model and activist Arizona Muse talks family, fashion and farming, as she embraces huge change in her life

Thinking back to gruelling days on set as one of the world’s most successful models, Arizona Muse remembers having more than just the camera fixed on her. “You have everyone’s eyes on you. All. Day. Long. And a big set is, like, 60 people. Literally, wherever you look, everyone’s looking at you. And then they look away when you look at them!” she says, laughing at the memory.
13 questions with… Arizona Muse

13 questions with… Arizona Muse

'What I love about travel is that it can open your eyes,' says New Mexico-raised Arizona Muse, who has always been alert to what’s going on in the world. Having been the face of some of the highest profile fashion brands, she is now a compelling voice for environmental activism (Muse just launched Dirt, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting biodynamic farming all over the world). She began modelling in her teens, and after more than a decade of catwalks, front covers and ad campaigns for labels such as Prada and Yves Saint Laurent, she’s moving from London to Ibiza with her husband and two children to put her energy into regenerative farming.
