Why Model Arizona Muse Started a Charity Called ‘Dirt’
Model and environmentalist Arizona Muse hasn’t slowed down since being named global sustainability advocate for Aveda. On Thursday, she launched “Dirt,” a charity devoted to biodynamic farming, a form of regenerative agriculture that fosters biodiversity, soil fertility, water conservation and community development. She revealed the efforts the day before at the Sustainable Angle’s Future Fabrics Expo in London, an organization where Muse is a board member.wwd.com