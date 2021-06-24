Iowa County Shifts Eponym From Slave-Owning VP to Black Dean
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s most liberal county is no longer named for a slave-owning U.S. vice president and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky who took credit for killing a Shawnee chief during an 1805 battle.www.usnews.com
