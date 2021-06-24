Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa County Shifts Eponym From Slave-Owning VP to Black Dean

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s most liberal county is no longer named for a slave-owning U.S. vice president and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky who took credit for killing a Shawnee chief during an 1805 battle.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Johnson County, IA
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Kentucky State
Johnson County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Mentor Johnson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Eponym#Ap#African American#The University Of Iowa#Cheyney University#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Why Texas Democrats are doomed to fail

(CNN) — The visuals were powerful. Two chartered planes taking off from Texas -- and landing in the nation's capital -- filled with Democratic legislators fleeing a Republican attempt to pass one of the nation's most stringent voting bills. But the political reality for those Democrats -- and for voting...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy