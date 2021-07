Airlines face a lot of frivolous lawsuits, but to me this one seems warranted. Spirit Airlines’ class action lawsuit over boarding process. Paddle Your Own Kanoo reports how a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit Airlines over a deceptive business practice related to its pandemic boarding process. The lawsuit has been filed in South Florida District Court by a couple from Ohio, seeking reimbursement and damages for them and the thousands of others who may have been impacted by this.