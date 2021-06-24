Cancel
VIDEO | West Bend family featured in video for “Freedom Is” Program to Honor Military Youth | By Katie Koeppel

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI –The Kramer family of West Bend is featured in the debut video for the A&A All The Way Foundation. It is a new “Freedom Is” program, a monthly video series recognizing children in military families and raise funds to provide them with joy-filled experiences, like a trip to the zoo with their parent who was overseas, or a family movie night with popcorn, candy and more.

