When the Red Sox were finishing out their road trip in L.A. earlier in the week, they very much looked like a team who was ready to be home. It’s not really a bad thing; it’s human nature, I suppose. But Fenway was sure to be a welcome sight when they got back. And boy, was it. The Red Sox played 11 runs on Friday night to kick off their series against the Phillies. Boston got a homer each from Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez, and they were all over Phillies pitching. Garrett Richards was again shaky to start before settling down, and it was enough for another win.