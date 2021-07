SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A retired United States Marine Corps veteran still on the search for his missing service dog. Service dog owner Rob Gillette says he was on his way to Food Lion around 9:30 p.m. on May 29 when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. Gillette says he was able to get out of his car and when he went to check on Gage in the back seat, Gage was gone.