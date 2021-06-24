Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

No Need to Cool Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Patients: TTM2

By Caitlin E. Cox
tctmd.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no benefit to therapeutic hypothermia for comatose patients who’ve experienced out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), according to the long-awaited TTM2 trial. Mortality, neurological function, and quality of life all were similar irrespective of whether patients were cooled to 33°C or simply prevented from having a fever. The results, which challenge...

www.tctmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttm#Fruit#Temperature#Ohca#Phd Lrb#Helsingborg Hospital#Tctmd#Haca#European#Capital Chill#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sweden
Related
HealthMedscape News

Using Frailty for Prognostication in Hospitalized Patients

Márlon Juliano Romero Aliberti MD, PhD; Claudia Szlejf MD, PhD; Vivian I. Avelino-Silva MD, PhD; Claudia Kimie Suemoto MD, PhD, MSc; Daniel Apolinario MD, PhD; Murilo Bacchini Dias MD; Flavia Barreto Garcez MD, PhD; Carolina B. Trindade MD; José Renato das Graças Amaral MD; Leonardo Rabelo de Melo MD; Renata Cunha de Aguiar MD; Paulo Henrique Lazzaris Coelho MD; Naira Hossepian Salles de Lima Hojaij MD, PhD; Marcos Daniel Saraiva MD; Natalia Oliveira Trajano da Silva MD; Wilson Jacob-Filho MD, PhD; Thiago J. Avelino-Silva MD, PhD.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Pivotal study data drive glaucoma patient treatment decisions

Two trials examine factors affecting the risk of disease. To improve patient care, guidelines for clinical and therapeutic management should be based on high- quality scientific evidence, such as the European Glaucoma Society’s Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, fifth edition,1 which contains only references from first-rate systematic reviews, landmark glaucoma trials, and population-based studies.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Nurses say hospital is putting patients at risk

Nurses in the Emergency Department (ED) at Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) are accusing the hospital and its parent company, Nuvance Health, of putting patients at risk by not have enough staff in the facility. The hospital says they are working to hire more staff. Erika Francisco, a 15-year nurse in the Vassar Emergency Department, told Mid-Hudson News, "There is certainly short-staffing in the ED and throughout the hospital and it is putting the patients at risk."
Prescott, AZMedPage Today

Cardiac Surgery Recommendations Switch to Patient Blood Management

Multi-society cardiac surgery guidelines shifted to a comprehensive blood management approach, no longer centered simply on when to transfuse. The update to the 2011 recommendations from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists -- now in collaboration with the American Society of ExtraCorporeal Technology, and the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) -- appears online in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological Outcomes and Long-term Survival in Post-Cardiac Arrest ICU Patients

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Journal of Critical Care in which Dr. Tae Youn Kim and colleagues at the Dongguk University College of Medicine and Yonsei University College of Medicine in Korea evaluated the ability of two parameters provided by Masimo SedLine ® brain function monitoring to predict neurological outcomes and long-term survival in post-cardiac arrest ICU patients. 1 The researchers found that the combination of the two parameters, Patient State Index (PSi) and Suppression Ratio (SR) had “high predictability” for mortality 180 days after cardiac arrest.
HealthNewswise

Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London Adds Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Lung Care

Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare, an outpatient clinic that provides personalized health care ranging from preventive screenings and tailored wellness plans to second opinions for complex diagnoses, is adding several medical specialties including cardiology, gastroenterology and pulmonary medicine. The clinic, located at 15 Portland Place in the Harley...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy