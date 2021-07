CARBONDALE – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV Tuesday night on Reed Station Road near the intersection with Ponce Trail Lane in Carbondale. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Paul Zeilstra was driving his SUV northbound on Reed Station and had slowed his vehicle so he could make a righthand turn onto a private drive. That’s when a motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Zane Wallace collided into the rear of the small metal trailer being pulled by Zeilstra’s SUV.