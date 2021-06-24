Harlequins reject notion their name is on trophy after semi-final miracle

If there is a sense that Harlequins’ name is on the Premiership trophy this season it is a theory to which Jerry Flannery does not subscribe. Quins pulled off the most remarkable comeback in Premiership history to win their semi-final against Bristol, having already mastered the art of escapism in their run to the play-offs, but the notion that their destiny is preordained is getting short shrift from the players and coaching staff.