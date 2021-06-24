Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley, Jemez Mountains, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN VALENCIA...SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL...SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE...NORTHEASTERN SOCORRO...BERNALILLO AND NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Santa Ana Pueblo to near Manzano Mountain State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Belen, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms and Edgewood. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 147 and 195. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 197 and 270. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 28. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 171 and 185, between Mile Markers 189 and 191, and between Mile Markers 193 and 220.