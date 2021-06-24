Cancel
Preservationist argue against removal of statue of John Mason, leader of The Mystic Massacre, from Capitol

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCrnk_0aeSccLX00
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(HARTFORD, Conn.) Preservationists battled against a plan to remove a marble statue of John Mason during a panel discussion on Thursday, according to the Greenwich Times.

The State Capitol Preservation & Restoration Commission opposed the plan brought forth by legislative leaders to take down the statue positioned on the north exterior of the Capitol building.

Issues arose about whether the state budget included money for the statue removal. Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, said that her plans to remove the statue were included in the state budget that begins on July 1.

“It will show up in the budget books,” Osten said in a phone interview. “There’s no dollar write-up because it will be removed within existing expenditures.”

Commission members argued that the statue should be kept up in order to educate people despite the horrific past of the man it immortalizes in stone.

Captain John Mason led what is known as The Mystic Massacre. Throughout 1636 and into 1637 the Pequot tribe and the English colonizers clashed. Disputes over the killing of English traders and demands for payments resulted in many battles, according to World History.

On May 26, 1937, Mason, along with 90 settlers and more than 200 Narragansett, Mohegan and Niantic warriors, gathered outside of a Pequot village on the Mystic River. After failed attempts to enter, Mason gave the order to trap the Pequots in the village and burn it down. Those who were able to escape the flames were killed by the waiting Narragansett warriors.

Estimates for the deaths range from 500-700 with some historians believing the number could be even higher. At the time of the massacres, the warriors from the town were off with their leader, meaning that most of the Pequots killed in the massacre were women and children.

Walter Woodward, an associate professor of history at UConn who serves on the commission, defended not only the statue but also Mason’s actions.

“One of the things that I know is that John Mason certainly, in that Pequot fort on that morning, did something that was horrendous to save his and his men’s lives,” Woodward told the commission, which was linked through a virtual meeting. “The massacre at Mystic, as it is called now, was a desperate act by someone in desperate trouble, by someone trying to survive. And at that moment he and his men were fighting to save the colony of Connecticut as well. The reason the state of Connecticut honored him through those centuries, is because at a moment of great peril for this fledgling colony that was facing starvation and surrounded by enemies, he was the great risk-taker.”

What are your thoughts?
Fairfield County, CT
