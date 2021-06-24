Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Stapleton to near Silverhill. These storms were nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Stapleton.

alerts.weather.gov
