Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDI. Raymond James reduced their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.