SmartAsset Reaches Unicorn Status

Gympass is like ClassPass, but on steroids. However, unlike ClassPass’ BTC and B2B model, Gympass partners only with employers who then pay a flat fee for the platform (an app) which then allows their employees to choose from several wellbeing plans that give them access to myriad in-person gyms and studios, and a directory of health apps, such as Calm. The offerings are broken up into the following categories: physical health, emotional health, nutrition and sleep. ClassPass already has clients like Google and Morgan Stanley on board.