SmartAsset Reaches Unicorn Status
SmartAsset has reached unicorn territory, raising $110 million in a Series D funding round at a valuation of over $1 billion, according to an announcement from the firm. Funding for the firm, which says it is on the “cusp of $100 million in annual recurring revenue,” was led by TTV Capital, alongside investments from Javelin Venture Partners, Contour, Citi Ventures, New York Life Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners and CMFG Ventures.www.wealthmanagement.com
