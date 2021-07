Summer is in full swing, and while there is plenty to look forward to in the coming days and weeks, it is a good time to take a moment and look back on the 2020-21 sports season for the Gator Nation. USA TODAY Network and Learfield IMG College Sports Directors did just that, handing out their annual awards for athletic excellence. It should come as no surprise that Florida ranked high on their lists — including a top finish for the men’s sports program. Here is a look at the latest honors the Orange and Blue have earned.