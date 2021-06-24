Ensono Research Signals Multi-Cloud Strategies Will Dominate The Future of Cloud Services
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Ensono, a leading hybrid IT services provider, today released the findings of its research report, “A Snapshot of the Cloud in 2021.” Ensono surveyed 500 full-time professionals across the U.S. and U.K. with cloud procurement decision-making power in a variety of industries including: healthcare, financial services/insurance, retail, public sector, manufacturing, professional services and utilities. The report revealed that multi-cloud strategies are emerging as a dominant part of respondents’ long-term IT roadmap and Microsoft Azure is the most-often cited public cloud vendor amongst the surveyed population.www.chron.com