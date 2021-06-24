New law will allow for an 'X' to mark gender identity

Non-binary gender designations will soon be marked with an "X" on driver's licenses for New Yorkers who choose to do so under a law approved Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The measure will also make name changes easier for transgender and non-binary people through a revised way of sealing documents as part of an effort to reduce potential discrimination. And New Yorkers would be able to amend their birth certificates and use a designation of mother, father or parent for the first time.