The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky (CLCKY) has announced it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,513. The center is one of over 40 facilities located worldwide that were started to carry on the educational mission of the seven Challenger Astronauts lost in the shuttle disaster over 35 years ago. For 22 years, the center has been motivated by their mission to inspire and promote the creative genius in the children of our region by providing hands-on, interactive science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) programs that supplement classroom learning and apply technical concepts in a real-world environment.