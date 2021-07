Justin Turner was one of the few who found success against Max Scherzer but the Los Angeles Dodgers collectively worked long at-bats to get into the Washington Nationals bullpen in a seventh inning that saw them push across nine runs in a 10-5 win. I don't think we got great results but I think we made him work and made him grind through his six innings," said Turner, who hit a solo home run off Scherzer. Getting him out of the game in six is definitely a victory.