Smith (2-5) lost Saturday's 22-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing nine runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in one inning. Smith struggled mightily in this one, as he surrendered three home runs in one-plus innings and was removed following a Justin Turner grand slam in the second. It was the lefty's fourth consecutive loss, and Arizona has now lost seven straight games that Smith has started.