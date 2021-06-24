Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville Bulletin
 18 days ago

This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Sunscreen#Protective Clothing#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Wahoo, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy