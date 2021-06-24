Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Times and Democrat
 18 days ago

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Friday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

