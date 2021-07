When your parents attended college, they most likely took classes in brick-and-mortar buildings and probably lived in on-campus housing like a dormitory or apartment. Today, it's possible to earn your college degree without moving away from home or driving a single mile. Online colleges and universities are more common than ever, and you can now earn a variety of degrees and certificates virtually. To help choose the best virtual college program for you - and be a successful online student - consider the following tips: