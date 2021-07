(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Twins for a second straight day while the Cardinals fell to the Rockies. Royals (35-47): The Royals made it two in a row over the Twins with a 6-3 victory. Edward Olivares hit a home run and drove in two, and Hunter Dozier had a double and three RBI to lead the Kansas City offense. Kyle Zimmer (4-0) got the win by throwing the fifth inning in relief of Danny Duffy, who threw four innings with two runs allowed on six hits. Scott Barlow worked around a hit in the ninth for his fourth save.