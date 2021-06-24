Cancel
Interview with the Vampire Series Greenlit by AMC

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks has given the green light to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire series, based on the bestselling novel. The Interview with the Vampire series will premiere on both AMC+ and AMC in 2022. In a major acquisition last year, the company acquired the rights to Rice’s iconic works,...

