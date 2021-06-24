Cancel
Synagro Celebrates Milestone in Fort Worth Design-Build-and-Operate Drum Drying Facility Project

BALTIMORE, Md. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. In February 2020, the City of Fort Worth announced that it had selected Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, to provide a long-term solution to its biosolids management needs. Now, Synagro is celebrating the arrival of a key component in the new biosolids processing facility – the 14 feet in diameter and 52 feet long drum dryer – after a long journey.

